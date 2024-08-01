Jeyhun Bayramov receives Turkish MFA delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received a visiting delegation headed by the head of the General Directorate for Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mehmet Samsar.

During the meeting, the participants addressed the challenges and opportunities related to the existing alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, explored avenues for cooperation in multilateral formats, and discussed regional and international security concerns.It was highlighted that mutual visits and intergovernmental consultations play a crucial role in facilitating in-depth discussions on bilateral and regional matters. The importance of strengthening collaboration within various trilateral and multilateral frameworks, as well as international and regional organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, was underscored.Minister Bayramov provided a detailed update on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He highlighted ongoing obstacles to peace, including Armenia's constitutional claims that challenge Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as actions by third states that contribute to Armenia's militarization and regional instability.It was emphasized that these threats impede peace, stability, regional cooperation, the development of transport links, and overall regional normalization, underscoring the need to address these challenges.The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

