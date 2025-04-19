Jeyhun Bayramov says peace treaty signing depends on Yerevan's next steps

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing of the final peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia depends on the further steps of the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated in an interview with the Turkish TV channel TRT World.

According to the minister, the agreement on the text of the peace treaty is the result of efforts by both sides, and the signing of the document will be the final stage of the peace process, News.Az reports citing local media.

"Now everything depends on the actions of the Armenian side. Sometimes Armenian officials talk about their intention to amend the constitution. However, the details, for example, what amendments are being discussed, are unknown," Bayramov added.

