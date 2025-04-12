Jeyhun Bayramov updates Turkish counterpart on Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Friday with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting addressed political, security, economic, transport and communications, and humanitarian items on the agenda of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance, as well as cooperation within regional and international organizations and security issues of mutual interest, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

They described the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, now being held for the fourth time, as an important platform for deliberating on pressing issues in the international relations system.

The top diplomats emphasized the importance of negotiations and diplomacy, particularly in addressing existing security and instability challenges on both regional and global scales.

The ministers hailed the successful development of allied relations, grounded in the Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood, across all levels and platforms.

They emphasized the exceptional role of the high-level dialogue between the leaders of both countries in advancing these ties.

The officials underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation within regional and international organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, including the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, Azerbaijan’s initiatives to address the landmine threat, and the Azerbaijan–Armenia reconciliation process, along with existing challenges.

