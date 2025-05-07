Jeyhun Bayramov visits Azerbaijani Embassy in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Iraq, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, accompanied by ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev, visited his country's embassy in Iraq, News.Az reports.

"Honored to visit Azerbaijani Embassy in Iraq with Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University, where we paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his bust—remembering his enduring legacy and vital role in our statehood," Bayramov wrote on X.

News.Az