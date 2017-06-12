JICA to open its office in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka will open office in Tbilisi.



During the visit Kitaoka will hold meetings with Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili.

Kitaoka will inspect the panels of the solar system at the Ilya State University in Tbilisi. The head of JICA will also inspect the memorial of Japanese prisoners and get acquainted with the sights of Georgia, Sputnik Georgia reports.

With the help of JICA, several large infrastructure projects were implemented in Georgia, in particular, the construction of the East-West highway.

