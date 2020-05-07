JNS: Pro-Armenian Sen. Menendez aims to thwart Trump’s administration sensible reconsideration of US aid to occupied Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Senator Bob Menendez for New Jersey led a letter, delivered to Senate Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), that aims to thwart the Trump administration’s sensible reconsideration of U.S. aid to the Armenian-occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh, said an article published by Jewish News Syndicate.

The article, entitled “It’s time for Sen. Bob Menendez to be consistent on Iran”, underlines that several U.N. resolutions affirm Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and the State Department does not recognize the territory as an independent country.

It notes that given his longtime vocal support of Armenia and the policy positions of its congressional lobby group—the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA)—Menendez’s latest pro-Armenian legislative initiative is not in the least bit surprising. “While his partnership with the corruption-riddled ANCA is troubling, that is an issue for another day.”

“More pressing, it is incumbent upon Menendez to internalize the implications of Tehran’s latest regional power play: the recent delivery of fuel by Iranian trucks to Nagorno-Karabakh, a move that flies in the face of the Islamic Republic’s stated support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” says the article.

The article also touches upon Armenia-Iran ties as Menendez keeps making efforts to counter Tehran policy.

“By now, Menendez is no stranger to Iranian doublespeak. He is also well-familiar with the rogue regime’s deep influence over conflicts ranging from Israel and the disputed Palestinian territories, to Iraq, to Syria, to Lebanon, to Yemen, and now, to Nagorno-Karabakh. In the latter region, Iran’s support of Armenian separatists and the regime’s broader hidden agenda are now not so hidden.”

“Iran’s behavior is only one piece of the puzzle. Armenia’s economic empowerment of Iran is a crucial component of the broader empowerment of the Iranians,” reads the article.

It stresses that it is time for the senator to come to terms with the fact that empowering Armenia and empowering Iran are one and the same.

“He cannot allow support for Armenia to create this blind spot on his Iran policy any longer. Menendez should take a comprehensive look at how Armenia-Iran ties threaten his efforts to counter Iranian aggression. If he speaks out against Iran’s destabilizing activities, then he must also publicly acknowledge Armenia’s disturbing role in that equation. It is time to be consistent.”

News.Az