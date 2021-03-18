Joe Biden sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I want to wish you and the people of Azerbaijan a joyous and prosperous Novruz Bayram. This time of renewal is an opportunity to reaffirm our cooperation and commitment to peace,” Biden said in his letter.

“My Administration will work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns and regional reconciliation. As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to helping the sides find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to promoting reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future. We also support your efforts to diversify your economy and develop energy opportunities in the Caspian. The United States looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation,” the U.S. president added.

“I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on this new year and new spring,” Biden concluded.

News.Az