Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump in US presidential race

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan announced on Monday that he is endorsing Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The endorsement comes after Rogan’s recent nearly three-hour interview with the former president, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 U.S. election in what polls show to be a tight race. Harris has got multiple celebrity endorsements."For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan said on X while posting a clip of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk, who has also endorsed Trump. Rogan said in his post that Musk made the "most compelling case for Trump."Trump's recent interview with Rogan lasted about 3 hours and was released on YouTube and Spotify in late October. The two discussed a range of topics and the interview got over 45 million views on YouTube.The former president criticized Rogan in August on Truth Social, his social media platform, after the podcaster praised then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has since pulled out of the race and endorsed Trump. Trump later called Rogan a "good guy."Trump and Harris have courted voters with appearances on podcasts, in addition to more traditional rallies and media interviews.Spotify said in March "The Joe Rogan Experience" had 14.5 million followers, almost triple the platform's second most popular program. Rogan also has more than 19 million followers on Instagram and 18 million followers on YouTube.A poll by YouGov last year found that 81% of his listeners are male and 56% are under 35 years old, a demographic that tends to support Trump over Harris.

