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Cleveland Browns legendary offensive lineman Joel Bitonio has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after an illustrious 12-season career spent entirely in Northeast Ohio.

Drafted in the second round in 2014, the former West Coast kid quickly cemented himself as the bedrock of the Browns' offensive line. Embracing the relentless iron-man standard set by greats like Joe Thomas and Alex Mack, Bitonio became a model of pure toughness and consistency. He famously played 6,481 consecutive offensive snaps between 2017 and 2023, earning six team captaincy honors along the way, News.Az reports, citing Tribdem.

During the 2025 season, Bitonio achieved a crowning milestone by surpassing Joe Thomas for the most starts by a Browns player since the franchise returned in 1999, finishing his career with 178 total starts.

"Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise... I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us," Bitonio shared. "I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland."

Bitonio revealed that he knew heading into the 2025 season that it would likely be his last. His final moments on the gridiron culminated in a thrilling, walk-off field goal victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, surrounded by his family.

Though a small part of the multi-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro considered chasing a Super Bowl ring elsewhere, his deep-rooted loyalty to the city and his family ultimately won out. He retires a Cleveland Brown for life, leaving behind a towering legacy both on the field and in the Northeast Ohio community.

News.Az