John Bolton arrives in Azerbaijan

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrived in Baku on Oct. 24, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan announced on Twitter.

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton kicked off.

During the visit Bolton will meet with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S., as well as regional issues.

News.Az

