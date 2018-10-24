Yandex metrika counter

John Bolton arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
John Bolton arrives in Azerbaijan

Bolton will meet with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrived in Baku on Oct. 24, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan announced on Twitter.  

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton kicked off. 

During the visit Bolton will meet with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S., as well as regional issues. 

News.Az 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      