Johnson: Iran nuclear deal makes world safer

British foreign minister Boris Johnson will attend talks in Brussels focused on the Iran nuclear deal amid concerns about US president Donald Trump’s opposition

The main focus of the talks, which will also be attended by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, and EU high representative for foreign affairs Federica Mogherini, will be the nuclear deal, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"The UK has always been clear: the Iran nuclear deal is a crucial agreement that makes the world safer," Johnson stressed.

"It is vital that we continue to work with our European partners to preserve the Iran deal, and with it the security and prosperity it is bringing to the people of Iran and the world," he pointed out. According to the minister, there are areas where London disagrees with Tehran, including its ballistic missile programme.

