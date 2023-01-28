Yandex metrika counter

Joint activity of business communities will further strengthen Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations - President

“Mr. President had a meeting with Azerbaijani businessmen yesterday. According to the information I have, the meeting has produced very good results,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at an expanded meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, News.az reports.

“Of course, the joint activity of business communities will further strengthen our relations. We have also identified areas of future cooperation. I am sure that both mutual investments and an increase in trade turnover will be possible in the near future,” the head of state emphasized.


