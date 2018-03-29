Joint automobile plant of Azerbaijan and Iran launched in Neftchala

Joint automobile plant of Azerbaijan and Iran launched in Neftchala

+ ↺ − 16 px

A video reflecting work done in Neftchala Industriall District was displayed at the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku.

APA reports that Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani pressed the button to launch the Khazar automobile plant, established jointly with Iran Khodro and Azermash OJSC.

Thereafter, a video reflecting production process was displayed.

Later on, a video on cargo terminal in Iran's Astara, in which Azerbaijan made investment within the North-south transport corridor, was displayed.

News.Az

News.Az