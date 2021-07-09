Joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission holds another meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission held the ninth meeting on July 6-9 in Baku, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

According to the ministry, the meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Border and the Caspian Sea Issues Khalaf Khalafov, and Head of the Russian delegation to the commission Amir Bilyalitdinov.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the continuation of the demarcation process, approved the documents necessary for the organization and conduct of field demarcation work. The installation of boundary markers will continue in accordance with the Work Plan of the Joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission for 2021. A well-coordinated constructive work of specialists from both states during the demarcation was emphasized.”

The meeting was held in the spirit of good-neighborliness and constructive dialogue. The next meeting of the joint commission will be held in Russia. Its timing will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

