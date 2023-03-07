Joint projects enabled Bulgaria to evolve into transit country for Azerbaijani gas - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The energy sector is one of the main areas of current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria Rouslan Stoyanov, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani President touched upon the importance of the South Gas Corridor project, and expressed hope that both countries would continue to be close partners in terms of ensuring energy security for the many years to come. The head of state said that implementation of joint projects had enabled Bulgaria to evolve into the transit country for the Azerbaijani gas.

News.Az