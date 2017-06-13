Joint tactical exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey began in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, joint tactical exercises involving troops of the armed forces of the two countries began in Nakhchivan on June 12.

The goal of the exercises is to develop the coordination of troops through the exchange of experience between the armed forces and to achieve the interoperability between the military units of the two countries through the development of capabilities for joint operations.

The exercises will last until June 16.

