Joint tactical exercises of Azerbaijani, Kazakh naval forces wrap up (VIDEO)

According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" joint tactical exercises with the participation of warships and military personnel of the Naval Forces of both countries have ended, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On October 8, a ceremonial closing ceremony was held with the participation of Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rear Admiral Bekzhanov Saken, exercise participants from both countries, and media representatives.

Ceremony speakers noted that all the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished and wished the participants success in their future service. It was noted that the joint tactical exercises is of special importance in the exchange of mutual experience, as well as in increasing the professionalism of the military personnel of both countries.

It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation also participated as an observer in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises which started on October 2 and was conducted in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

News.Az