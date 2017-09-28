Joint training of Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish servicemen ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

A joint computer-assisted command and staff training 'Eternity 2017' involving Georgian, Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen has come to an end, Georgia's Defense

Chief of Operative Planning Department of the Georgian Armed Forces Colonel Irakli Dzneladze and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Zeki Levent Gumrukcu attended the training closing ceremony.



The training was aimed at creating a headquarters for multinational brigades to ensure strategic cooperation in strengthening the protection of the pipelines. The training considered the scenario based on peacekeeping operations for the protection of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in a crisis situation.

News.Az

