Joint working group established with F-1, UEFA EURO 2020 committees

At the meeting held with the participation of the organizing committees of Formula 1 races, which will be held in 2020 in Baku, and UEFA EURO 2020 games, as well as representatives of other structures, it was decided to create a joint working group, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

According to the agency, a working group consisting of representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Baku City Circuit, AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) and the Azerbaijan Hotel Association will carry out joint activities in order to ensure an increase in the flow of tourists to the country and efficient pastime of guests.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on topics such as promotion not only in Baku but also in the regions of the country, the creation of tourism products, as well as opportunities and ways to determine sales platforms.

