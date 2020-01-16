Joint working group of State Customs Committee and Caspian European Club holds meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The joint working group of the State Customs Committee and the Caspian European Club has today held a meeting, AzerTag reports.

From the side of the State Customs Committee, the joint working group is headed by Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Javad Gasimov. On behalf of the State Customs Committee`s management team, he thanked the Caspian European Club for active cooperation and joint work in revealing problems facing entrepreneurs and considering suggestions for their solution.

“For the last several years our joint working group has been actively involved in discussing different issues concerning business representatives. I offer to hold these meetings every month so that we can draw up a balance of the work we do, and promptly react to issues which demand immediate solution,” Javad Gasimov said.

He also spoke about reforms that are implemented by President Ilham Aliyev in the customs field, about trade facilitation goals, simplification of customs procedures, ensuring transparency, satisfaction among civilians and removal of the shadow economy. The deputy chairman of the Committee spoke about the work carried out to fulfill the set goals, about ongoing projects, applied innovations, and informed the event participants about future goals.

“Participating at the today’s meeting are representatives of the transport committee of the Caspian European Club, who contact the State Customs Committee representatives in the course of their daily work. We thank the management team of the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic for close cooperation and constructive dialogue. From now on, we will study opinions, problems, and suggestions of representatives from different sectors of the economy, and by systematizing and grouping them according to their importance and complication, we will bring them up for discussion within our joint working group,” Telman Aliyev stated.

The Caspian European Club has joint working groups with all government structures whose work is directly or indirectly associated with business entities. The activity of the working groups is regulated by the Board of the Caspian European Club and heads of sectoral or cross-sectoral committees chosen among the top-managers of companies.

Bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The head office of the Caspian European Club is in Baku (Azerbaijan). The Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia, and Czechia.

News.Az

News.Az