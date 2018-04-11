Jojuq Marjanli residents vote in their village for the first time in 24 years

A vote was organized in Jojuq Marjanli of the Jabrayil district for the first time in 24 years.

APA's Karabakh bureau reports that the voting takes place in the newly created 73rd polling station of the 120th Jabaril-Gubadli electoral district. 121 voters of the Jojuq Marjanli village participate in voting in the territory of their village for the first time.

72 out of 73 polling stations included in the 120th Jabaril-Gubadli electoral district operate in 58 districts of the republic since 1993.

49,667 of 49,788 voters are internally displaced persons.

