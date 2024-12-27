Jordan and France leaders address issues in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordanian King Abdullah on Friday reiterated his country's position on rejecting any assault on Syria's sovereignty and the necessity of reaching a cease-fire in Gaza, News.az reports citing foreign media .

This came during a phone called between the Jordanian monarch and French President Emmanuel Macron, who also discussed ongoing efforts to maintain the Israel-Lebanon cease-fire that took effect on Nov. 27, according to a Jordanian royal court statement.King Abdullah affirmed Jordan's support for building Syria's independent and sovereign state that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.According to the statement, King Abdullah called for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza and to bolster the humanitarian response for Palestinians in the enclave.He stressed the importance of stepping up efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of a two-state solution.Israel has killed more than 45,000 people in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, reducing the enclave to rubble.Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

News.Az