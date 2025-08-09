Jordan applauds peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs has welcomed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Petra News Agency.

Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's spokesperson, confirmed that the Kingdom welcomes this historic agreement, which supports the peaceful settlement of conflicts and helps to build security and peace in the South Caucasus region, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Al-Qudah commended the U.S. administration’s efforts in reaching this agreement, which will help to improve regional security and stability.

News.Az