Jordan calls for end to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah II called for an immediate halt to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Friday, urging a comprehensive ceasefire and the restoration of humanitarian aid access to the region.

During a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov in Sofia, King Abdullah emphasized the need to halt Israeli attacks, stressing that “continued attacks on civilians and humanitarian infrastructure would only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis,” according to a statement by the Jordanian Royal Court, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

In his discussions with Zhelyazkov, the Jordanian monarch also praised Bulgaria's efforts in hosting the Aqaba Meetings, an initiative launched by King Abdullah in 2015 aimed at fostering regional security and cooperation.

On Thursday, the king of Jordan arrived in the Bulgarian capital for an undisclosed-duration visit, coming from Berlin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

News.Az