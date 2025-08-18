Jordan condemns Netanyahu’s West Bank visit as ‘flagrant violation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling his remarks rejecting a Palestinian state “a flagrant violation of international law.”

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Netanyahu’s comments amounted to “a challenge to the international will supporting the two-state solution.” Ministry spokesperson Sufian al-Qudah stressed that “Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories,” citing UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on the illegality of annexation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Al-Qudah warned that continued settlement expansion and unilateral Israeli actions “encourage the persistence of cycles of violence and conflict” and urged the international community to take a clear stance. He also renewed Jordan’s call for protection of the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state.

News.Az