Jordan downs missiles and drones breaching national airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Royal Jordanian Air Force jets and air defense systems intercepted several missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace on Friday morning, according to a senior military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

The interceptions were conducted following military assessments indicating that the projectiles were likely to fall within Jordanian territory, including populated areas, posing a potential threat to civilian safety, the source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra), News.Az reports.

The source underscored that the Jordan Armed Forces are operating around the clock to safeguard the country's borders by land, sea, and air and will not allow any violation of Jordanian airspace under any circumstances.

News.Az