Jordan: Flash flood kills at least 18
Most of the dead were students and teachers who were on a school outing
At least 18 people died Thursday in a flash flood near Jordan’s Dead Sea, Anadolu Agency cited a local official as saying.
Most of the dead were students and teachers whose bus was swept away during a school outing.
Search teams rescued 34 others, some of whom are in critical condition.
Speaking to the press, Civil Defense Operations Director Farid al-Sharaa said the students, teachers and other tourists were visiting hot springs in the area.
Al-Sharaa said search and rescue operations are continuing.
Following the incident, Jordan's King Abdullah II canceled an official visit to Bahrain that was scheduled to begin Friday.
News,Az