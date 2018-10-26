Yandex metrika counter

Jordan: Flash flood kills at least 18

Most of the dead were students and teachers who were on a school outing

At least 18 people died Thursday in a flash flood near Jordan’s Dead Sea, Anadolu Agency cited a local official as saying.

Most of the dead were students and teachers whose bus was swept away during a school outing.

Search teams rescued 34 others, some of whom are in critical condition.

Speaking to the press, Civil Defense Operations Director Farid al-Sharaa said the students, teachers and other tourists were visiting hot springs in the area.

Al-Sharaa said search and rescue operations are continuing.

Following the incident, Jordan's King Abdullah II canceled an official visit to Bahrain that was scheduled to begin Friday.

