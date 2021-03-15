Jordan health minister resigns after oxygen outage kills patients

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan’s health minister has resigned amid growing anger after several COVID-19 patients died at a hospital when their oxygen supply ran out, according to Al Jazeera.

State media on Saturday reported at least seven deaths at the government hospital in the town of al-Salt, some 20 kilometres (13 miles) north of the capital, Amman.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation, while King Abdullah II arrived at the hospital to help calm angry families who had gathered outside.

Denouncing the incident, the king also ordered the hospital’s director suspended, according to al-Mamlaka TV.

