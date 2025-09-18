Jordan monitors border incident following deadly attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordanian authorities are keeping a close watch on reports of a security incident at the Allenby border crossing.

Government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani stated on X that the monitoring follows an attack in which a person driving an aid truck toward Gaza fatally stabbed two Israelis on the West Bank side of the crossing, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

In the first official comment from Amman on the attack, al-Momani says that the relevant Jordanian authorities are following the matter. More details will be announced once they become available, he adds.

News.Az