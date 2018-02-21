Jordan supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan fully supports Azerbaijan’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said at the meeting with Azerbaijan's Econ

Jordan's Foreign Minister noted that Azerbaijan and Jordan successfully cooperate within the international organizations. Safadi was also updated about the international transport and energy projects which are being implemented at Azerbaijan’s initiative, Trend reported.

Mustafayev expressed his gratitude to Safadi for Jordan’s fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

