Jordan urges EU to take action to deter Israel

Jordan urged the European Union to take "practical deterrent steps" against Israel due to its ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip, violations of Palestinian rights, and breaches of international humanitarian law.

This came during a phone call between Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the Jordan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.Safadi, the ministry said, stressed “the necessity for the European Union to take practical deterrent steps against Israel’s continued aggression against Gaza, its violation of the rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, its violation of the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and its continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law, which is pushing the region to the brink of a regional war.”The minister said “nothing justifies” the international community’s ongoing inability to take steps to stop Israel’s war crimes.He called on the EU to impose sanctions on extremist Israeli officials who promote hatred and racism, support settler terrorist actions, and violate the sanctity of Jerusalem’s holy sites.Safadi also condemned Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, describing the manoeuvre as a dangerous escalation that violates the historical and legal status quo.Safadi also pointed to the need for the EU to confront Israel’s ongoing settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories in violation of international law.

News.Az