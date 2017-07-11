Jordanian media highlight murder of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian military units

Yandex metrika counter

Articles posted by Al-Uruba, Ammonnews news agencies and Al Diyar newspaper condemned Armenia's policy of hostility and occupation against Azerbaijan.

The Jordanian media have highlighted the murder of 2 year old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother as a result of the bombardment of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan by the Armenian military units on July 4, AzerTag reports.

The articles also provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh dispute, occupation of 20 per cent of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia and the expulsion of more than one million Azerbaijanis from their native lands.

