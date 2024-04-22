Jordanian MFA welcomed delimitation agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed its support for the recent agreement on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sufian Qudah, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, said in a statement, News.az reports.

The spokesperson of the ministry said that Jordan reiterates its support for initiatives aimed at strengthening stability and security between the two countries.

The MFA official emphasized the importance of such agreements in paving the way for wider peace talks and strengthening global peace and security.

News.Az