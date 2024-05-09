Joselu scores late double against Bayern Munich, sends Real Madrid to Champions League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final in June after beating Bayern Munich 2-1 thanks to Spanish forward Joselu's last-gasp double on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Visitors Bayern Munich broke the deadlock in the 68th minute at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Canada's Alphonso Davies scored a stunner by sending the ball to the far corner that beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Bayern were on a 1-0 lead.Several minutes later, Real Madrid's equalizer was disallowed after a VAR review as the Whites' Nacho fouled Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid piled on pressure as Joselu finished in the 88th minute to level the showdown following Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's mistake.Real Madrid hero Joselu was on the scoresheet again as he made an easy finish after a pass by Antonio Rudiger from the edge of the box. Real Madrid came back in the 91st minute as the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu went crazy.Matthijs de Ligt scored a very late goal for Bayern Munich, but it was ruled out for offside. Bayern players protested against the referee as the position was not reviewed on VAR.Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win to march to this season's Champions League final at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.German Bundesliga side Dortmund on Tuesday eliminated French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to qualify for the final.Dortmund will appear in their third Champions League final.They previously reached it in 2013 but lost the title to Bayern over a 2-1 defeat at Wembley. Dortmund, the 1997 champions, are seeking their second Champions League triumph.Real Madrid are the tournament's record holders with 14 titles, the last in 2022, when the Spanish powerhouse beat Liverpool 1-0 at Stade de France.

News.Az