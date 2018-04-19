Journalist gets beaten during mass protest in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian journalist Tirayr Muradyan is in hospital after sustaining a head injury during a mass protest in capital Yerevan, according to RIA Novosti.

The injured journalist says he was assaulted by a group of civilians.

It should be noted that Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at a special meeting in parliament on April 17. Following the constitutional amendments, presidential powers have been delegated to the prime minister, meaning that the country will now be run by the latter.

