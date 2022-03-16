Journalists from OIC countries witness acts of Armenian vandalism in Aghdam, Shusha: Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with journalists from the OIC countries, News.Az reports.

"Pleased to meet with the group of journalists from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries. They have visited liberated Aghdam and Shusha cities and witnessed vandalism and plundering perpetrated against more than 60 Mosques and other cultural and religious monuments," Hajiyev said on Twitter.

News.Az