Yandex metrika counter

Journalists from OIC countries witness acts of Armenian vandalism in Aghdam, Shusha: Azerbaijani official

  • Politics
  • Share
Journalists from OIC countries witness acts of Armenian vandalism in Aghdam, Shusha: Azerbaijani official

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with journalists from the OIC countries, News.Az reports.

"Pleased to meet with the group of journalists from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries. They have visited liberated Aghdam and Shusha cities and witnessed vandalism and plundering perpetrated against more than 60 Mosques and other cultural and religious monuments," Hajiyev said on Twitter.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      