Journalists visit liberated Zangilan, Gubadli districts of Azerbaijan

A group of journalists on Thursday arrived in Azerbaijan's Zangilan and Gubadli districts, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation. 

The media representatives will observe the mine clearance operation of Gubadli's Khanlyg village, to be carried out by Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency.

The districts had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.


