JPMorgan closely monitoring consumer health as inflation risks rise

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JPMorgan Chase is keeping a watchful eye on the financial health of U.S. consumers as persistent inflation and rising energy costs threaten to squeeze household budgets.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in New York City, Marianne Lake, CEO of JPMorgan's consumer and community banking division, noted that while overall consumer spending remains solid and resilient, cracks are beginning to show. Specifically, a growing segment of lower-income individuals is finding that wage growth is no longer keeping pace with the cost of living, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The warnings come on the heels of a sharp inflation spike in April—the fastest increase in three years—fueled by soaring energy prices tied to the ongoing Iran war. This economic pressure is actively eroding household incomes and threatening to curb consumer spending, which serves as the primary engine for U.S. economic growth.

"You're not seeing anything right now, but you are being very, very watchful," Lake cautioned investors. "If inflation were to be higher for longer, this sort of trend of wages keeping up with inflation could be at some risk."

Lake further pointed out that the post-pandemic cash buffers that previously shielded families from economic shocks have completely normalized, leaving households with less built-in resiliency. Additionally, while the national unemployment rate remains low, the broader demand for labor has begun to soften.

For lower-income demographics, the blow of surging energy costs has been temporarily cushioned by higher tax refunds and lower tax bills this year. However, Lake revealed that JPMorgan data shows these customers have already burned through 20% to 25% of that extra tax money in just the first two months of elevated gas prices.

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, Lake noted that JPMorgan itself continues to see robust demand for its financial products, projecting that the banking giant's loan growth will outpace the industry average for the remainder of 2026.

News.Az