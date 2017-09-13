Juncker: No new member in EU by 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

No new member will be accepted to the European Union by 2019, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday, APA reported citing TASS.

“It is clear that there will be no further enlargement during the mandate of this Commission and this Parliament. No candidate is ready yet. But thereafter the European Union will be greater than 27 in number. Accession candidates must give the rule of law, justice and fundamental rights utmost priority,” he said.



He also noted that the EU does not abandon the course of integration of the countries of the former Yugoslavia - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, which are considered a single region of the Western Balkans.



“If we want more stability in our neighborhood, then we must maintain a credible enlargement perspective for the Western Balkans,” added Juncker.



News.Az

News.Az