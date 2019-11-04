Yandex metrika counter

Junior Azerbaijani duo win gold medal at European Acrobatics Championships

Junior Azerbaijani pair Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov have claimed a gold medal at the 29th European Acrobatics Championships in Holon, Israel, AZERTAC reported.

They secured the medal in the men`s pair dynamic event.

Rafiyev and Abbasov also captured silver in men`s pair combined and bronze in men`s pair balance.

They became the first junior Azerbaijanis in the history of the country to win a gold medal at the European Championships.

