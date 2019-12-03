Yandex metrika counter

Junior Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold at international tournament in Budapest

Azerbaijan’s Mina Abbasova, 10, has captured a gold medal at the 10th International New Year Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics (International Tournament "Mikulas Kupa"

By wining gold, she secured her fourth medal in November and added 39th medal (15 gold, 20 silver, 4 bronze) to her medal tally.

The international tournament brought together about 400 gymnasts from 21 clubs of Hungary, Azerbaijan, Italy, Cyprus, Israel, Ukraine, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia, Georgia, Croatia and Ireland.

