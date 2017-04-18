Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters win three medals at European Cup

Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters win three medals at European Cup

Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters have brought home three medals from the European Cup held in Saint Petersburg.

Natig Gurbanli (55kg) became the winner of the European Cup, while Karamat Huseynov (60kg) and Musa Shakaraliyev (100kg) won the bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

The tournament brought together 290 fighters from 17 countries.

News.Az

