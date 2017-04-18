Yandex metrika counter

Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters win three medals at European Cup

  • Sports
  • Share
Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters win three medals at European Cup

Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters have brought home three medals from the European Cup held in Saint Petersburg.

Natig Gurbanli (55kg) became the winner of the European Cup, while Karamat Huseynov (60kg) and Musa Shakaraliyev (100kg) won the bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

The tournament brought together 290 fighters from 17 countries. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      