Junior Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts claim two bronzes at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

The team of Azerbaijani junior gymnasts in group exercises have captured two bronze medals at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s squad comprised of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova secured medals by showing the best performances in the exercises with five balls and in all-around event respectively.

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, held under the motto "Shine like a star", brought together gymnasts from 38 countries.

The event will run until May 21.

News.Az