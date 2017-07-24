Junior sergeant found hanged in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The hanged body of the junior sergeant, soldier of emergency service Vardan Artavazdovich Melkonyan was found in Armenia.

The message of Armenia's Defense Ministry says:

"We regret to inform that on July 23 at about 06.30 the body of junior sergeant Vardan Artavazdovich Melkonyan, born in 1998, who voluntarily left the unit, was found in one of the military units."

Investigation is underway.

