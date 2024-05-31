Jury verdict against Trump damages US legal system, Musk says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The jury's verdict on former White House host Donald Trump's guilt of falsifying financial documents of the Trump Organization has caused a lot of damage to the US legal system, US businessman Elon Musk said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Indeed, great damage was done today to the public's faith in the American legal system," Musk wrote on his X page. In his opinion, if even an ex-president of the United States can be prosecuted "over such a trivial matter - motivated by politics, rather than justice", anyone "is at risk of a similar fate."According to the businessman, the jury's decision is worrying against the backdrop of the upcoming US presidential election.On May 30, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying the Trump Organization's financial documents while paying off former porn star Stormy Daniels. The presidential candidate was found guilty on all 34 counts against him. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Trump has already secured the necessary number of delegates to be nominated as the Republican candidate for the post of head of state. The incumbent US President Joe Biden, who is running for a second term, has secured the support of a sufficient number of delegates from the Democratic Party. Thus, the battle will unfold between the same candidates as four years ago, when Biden defeated Trump for re-election to the highest state office.

News.Az