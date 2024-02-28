"Justice for Khojaly" billboards installed in capitals of Mexico, Colombia and Peru (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The capitals of Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, namely Mexico City, Bogotá, and Lima, have installed billboards as part of the "Justice for Khojaly" international campaign to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Mexico told News.Az.

These billboards prominently display the monument erected in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, along with slogans such as "Khojaly genocide - 32 years", "We remember", and "Crime against Azerbaijan". Additionally, the official website of the "Justice for Khojaly" campaign is featured on the billboards.

News.Az