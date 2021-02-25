“Justice for Khojaly” boards installed in London, Edinburgh

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Justice for Khojaly” boards were installed in London and Edinburgh on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora told News.Az.

This campaign was launched with the support of the State Committee, on the initiative of Sabina Guliyeva, head of the UK-based “Natavan Group”.

The campaign aims to draw the attention of residents of London and Edinburgh to the brutal massacre committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani civilians 29 years ago, as well as to achieve the recognition of the Khojaly genocide on a global scale.

The boards will remain on London and Edinburgh streets will remain for two weeks.

During the Karabakh war, the Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

News.Az