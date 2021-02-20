'Justice for Khojaly!’ int'l campaign launched in Kyiv (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the international information campaign 'Justice for Khojaly!', billboards dedicated to the Khojaly genocide were installed on the central streets and avenues of Kyiv, Ukraine.

The purpose of installing billboards is to inform residents of the city and foreign citizens about the Khojaly genocide. Boards with relevant information are installed in the busiest central districts of Kyiv, on the streets: Lev Tolstoy, Bolshaya Vasylkivska, Glubochitskaya, Sichovykh Striltsiv, on the Kyiv-Boryspil highway.

The billboards depict the ‘Mother's Cry’ statue embodying the Khojaly genocide and the ‘Justice for Khojaly!’ slogan.

The billboards will remain on the streets of Kyiv until the end of February.

News.Az