Kadri Simson: Azerbaijan is pan-European gas supplier

Azerbaijan is a pan-European gas supplier, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Today, I hosted the EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue with Minister Parviz Shahbazov to discuss further our strategic partnership. Azerbaijan is a pan-European gas supplier. But our cooperation goes further than gas, with massive potential in renewable energy,” she wrote.

Simson noted that Europe came out of this winter with gas storages half full, more stable gas prices and a positive outlook for the next winter.

“We achieved this thanks to actions of EU citizens and our reliable partners like Azerbaijan. We are both very committed to deliver on our Strategic Partnership,” added the Commissioner.

News.Az