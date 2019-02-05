Kakha Kaladze describes Georgia, Azerbaijan as bridge between Europe and Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Azerbaijan maintain very successful cooperation in the region. The jointly implemented energy and transport projects continue to increase the influence and importance of the two countries, mayor of Tbilisi, former Energy Minister of Georgia Kakha Kaladze told journalists, AZERTAC reports.

"Today, with confidence we can say that Azerbaijan and Georgia play the role of a bridge between Europe and Asia,” he said.

“The foundation of another international transport project has today been laid in Tbilisi. An agreement on the construction of the new port of Poti was signed. We will make even greater strides after the port’s construction is completed,” Kaladze said.

“There is a big terminal such as the Baku International Sea Trade Port in our region. After the launch of the Poti port and the Anaklia deep-sea port, a major maritime trade hub will be established which will allow us to become an important partner not only for Europe and Asia but also for the entire world,” he added.

News.Az

